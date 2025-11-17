Deryck Whibley recorded album of acoustic Sum 41 songs

Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs onstage during the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The sun may have set on Sum 41, but frontman Deryck Whibley isn't letting go of his old band entirely.

Whibley tells Rock Sound that he's recorded an album of acoustic Sum 41 songs.

"I'd like to do an acoustic tour of Sum 41 songs," Whibley shares. "I have an acoustic record that I recorded, and it is done, of Sum 41 songs. That may come out sometime soon."

Whibley cautions, however, that there aren't currently any concrete plans for such a tour.

Sum 41 played their last concert in January before officially hanging it up for good after a performance at the 2025 Juno Awards in March, during which they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Whibley, meanwhile, released a memoir called Walking Disaster in 2024. He's also just launched a clothing line also called Walking Disaster.

