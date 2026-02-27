Deluxe Beastie Boys 'To the 5 Boroughs' box set announced

A deluxe edition of the 2004 Beastie Boys album, To the 5 Boroughs, will be released as a new box set.

The package will be available as a three-LP and two-CD collection on April 17. Both versions include the original album plus 11 bonus tracks consisting of B-sides and remixes.

The deluxe To the 5 Boroughs was previously released digitally in 2019. This marks the first time it will be available on physical formats.

To the 5 Boroughs marked the sixth Beastie Boys album and spawned the singles "Ch-Check It Out," which became their first, and only, song to hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

The Beasties followed To the 5 Boroughs with two more albums, 2007's The Mix-Up and 2011's Hot Sauce Committee Part Two. The group disbanded after the 2012 death of founding member Adam "MCA" Yauch.

