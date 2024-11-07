Deftones, Turnstile & more playing 2025 Primavera Sound Porto

By Josh Johnson

Deftones and Turnstile are playing the 2025 Primavera Sound Porto festival, the Portuguese spin-off of the long-running Barcelona festival.

The bill also includes Wet Leg, TV on the Radio, HAIM and Fontaines D.C.

Primavera Sound Porto takes place June 12-15. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit PrimaveraSound.com.

The Barcelona Primavera Sound will be held June 5-7 and includes Turnstile, Wet Leg, TVotR, HAIM and Fontaines D.C., as well as LCD Soundsystem and beabadoobee.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!