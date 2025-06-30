Deftones tease 'Private Music' at London show

Is Deftones' "Private Music" about to be public?

Chino Moreno and company have been working on new music to follow their 2020 album, Ohms, and they appeared to tease a possible title and release date during their show in London on Sunday.

Video screens displayed at the concert showed the words "Private Music" alongside the Roman numerals for 10, seven and 2025. Depending on how your country of residence reads dates, that could either mean July 10, 2025, or Oct. 7, 2025.

Notably, neither date is a Friday, which is the worldwide album release day, so perhaps we'll just be getting a song premiere or an album announcement.

Deftones played London after pulling out of their Glastonbury set scheduled for Saturday, citing an illness in the band.

