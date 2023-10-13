Deftones side project Crosses announces 2024 tour dates

Crosses, the duo made up of Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, has announced a U.S. headlining tour for 2024.

The outing launches February 7 in Salt Lake City and wraps up March 11 in Seattle. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CrossesMusic.com.

The tour news coincides with the release of the new Crosses album, Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., the long-awaited sophomore follow-up to the band's 2014 self-titled debut. The record includes a collaboration with The Cure's Robert Smith called "Girls Float † Boys Cry."

Crosses will also play a short run of U.S. dates starting in November, marking their first live performances in nine years.

