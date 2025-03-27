Deftones rock 'Minerva' with Hayley Williams during Nashville show

Gina Wetzler/Redferns
By Josh Johnson

Deftones joined the business of misery during their concert in Nashville Wednesday night.

Paramore's Hayley Williams made a surprise appearance during the show, joining Chino Moreno and company for a rendition of the song "Minerva."

The original "Minerva" was released as the lead single off Deftones' 2003 self-titled album.

By the way, this isn't the first time Williams has jammed with Deftones live. Back in 2010, she joined them during a festival in Luxembourg to rock the White Pony cut "Passenger."

Deftones' current U.S. tour continues Friday in Indianapolis. The spring leg concludes April 9 in Newark, New Jersey, followed by a summer U.S. run starting in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

