Deftones' Chino Moreno on TikTok: "People discover [music] for themselves"

By Josh Johnson

Following in the viral footsteps of songs like Ghost's "Mary on a Cross" and Pierce the Veil's "King for a Day" is Deftones' "Cherry Waves," which has recently found a second life on TikTok.

Speaking about the TikTok phenomenon during an interview with Revolver, frontman Chino Moreno ponders Deftones' success on the platform.

"I think it's because we're not force-feeding, like we don't go on TikTok and push it," Moreno says. "It's one of those things where people discover it for themselves. "

He adds, "I know for me, when I discover things and when they're not solicited, it makes me love it more."

Moreno's also noticed Deftones' increased TikTok presence in the real world.

"I was in Starbucks this morning and the barista asked me if I was Chino," he shares. "She took off her apron, came up around the counter and begged to FaceTime her friends, saying they loved 'Cherry Waves' — they'd heard it on TikTok."

