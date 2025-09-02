Deftones ascend 'Billboard' Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for first time with 'my mind is a mountain'

Chino Moreno of Deftones performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Deftones have climbed into the Billboard record books with their song "my mind is a mountain."

The lead single off the band's new album, private music, gives Chino Moreno and company their first-ever #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Previously, they'd peaked at #3 with the songs "Tempest" and "Ohms."

In finally ascending the ranking, Deftones set a new record for longest gap between a band's debut appearance on Mainstream Rock Airplay and their first #1 hit. In total, the group waited 27 years, three months and one week between first charting on Mainstream Rock Airplay with "Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)" in 1998 and finally reaching the top spot with "my mind is a mountain."

That stretch beats the mark just set by Evanescence in June — the Amy Lee-led outfit spent 22 years, three months and three weeks between their first appearance on Mainstream Rock Airplay in 2003 with "Bring Me to Life" and hitting #1 with "Afterlife."

Deftones are currently touring the U.S. in support of private music, their first album in five years.

