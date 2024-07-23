Deftones announce 2024 Dia De Los Deftones festival

Rock Am Ring 2024 - Day 1 Gina Wetzler/Redferns (Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Deftones have announced the 2024 edition of their annual Dia De Los Deftones festival.

The event takes place Nov. 2 at San Diego's Petco Park stadium. As with previous editions, the lineup is headlined and curated by the Deftones themselves.

Also on the bill for 2024 are IDLES, HEALTH and Sunny Day Real Estate playing their 1994 debut album, Diary, in full.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Deftones.com.

Deftones' upcoming schedule also includes a set at Lollapalooza and a San Francisco show with System of a Down in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!