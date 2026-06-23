Deftones announce 2026 Dia De Los Deftones festival

Chino Moreno from Deftones performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 24, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

Deftones have announced the 2026 edition of their annual festival, Dia De Los Deftones.

The event will take place Nov. 7 at San Diego's Petco Park. Deftones themselves will headline, alongside a typically diverse lineup that includes The Neighbourhood, AFI, Bktherula, Converge, Jehnny Beth, Ladrones, Lip Critic and LustSickPuppy.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

For all ticket info, visit Deftones.com.

You can also catch Deftones live at the Sick New World festival in Fort Worth, Texas, in October.

The most recent Deftones album is 2025's private music.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.