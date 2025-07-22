Deftones announce 2025 Dia De Los Deftones festival

Deftones have announced the 2025 edition of their namesake festival, Dia De Los Deftones.

The event takes place Nov. 1 at San Diego's Petco Park. Deftones will headline the lineup, which features a characteristic mix of genres with artists including Clipse, 2Hollis, Rico Nasty, Deafheaven, Régulo Caro, Ecca Vandal, Glare and University.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For all ticket info, visit Deftones.com.

You can also catch Deftones on their North American headlining tour, which resumes in August.

Deftones will release a new album, private music, on Aug. 22. It includes the single "my mind is a mountain."

