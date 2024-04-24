Deep Purple to release new album, '=1', in July

Veteran rockers Deep Purple are back with new music. The band will release their new album, =1, on July 19, with the first single set to drop on April 30.

According to the press release, the title, =1, "symbolizes the idea that in a world growing ever more complex, everything eventually simplifies down to a single, unified essence. Everything equals one." The release adds, "Its full meaning will be revealed in the coming weeks, with the artwork also playing its part."

=1, Deep Purple's first album of new material since 2020's Whoosh!, will be released in a variety of formats, including CD, CD+DVD, two-LP black vinyl and two limited edition colored vinyl variants: purple and crystal clear. There's also a limited edition box set, which, among other things, features the bonus of live recordings from Deep Purple's 2022 tour, a collector's T-shirt, two exclusive guitar picks, an art print and more, plus the chance to win a Golden Ticket to all the shows on Deep Purple's =1 More Time tour.

All formats are available for preorder now

Deep Purple, currently made up of frontman Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover, drummer Ian Paice, keyboardist Don Airey and guitarist Simon McBride, has already announced dates for the =1 More Time tour, which kicks off August 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and wraps September 8 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at deeppurple.com.

