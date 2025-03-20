DED drops new song 'Until I Die' featuring Chris Motionless

By Josh Johnson

DED has dropped a new song called "Until I Die" featuring Motionless in White frontman Chris Motionless.

"'Until I Die' is a statement about drawing a line for my life," says DED vocalist Joe Cotela. "It's me separating myself from the bulls***. It's my mission statement to do everything in my power to be the change that I want to see in the world while I am here."

Cotela adds, "It was such an honor to have Chris on this track as a fan of his body of work and as a friend."

"We met on tour together and he was such a big champion of DED," Cotela says. "He's true blue just a great human which made him perfect to be on this song. He murdered his parts on this and added a ferocity that only he could have done."

You can listen to "Until I Die" now and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"Until I Die" follows DED's 2024 single "Rockstar." The band's most recent album is 2021's School of Thought.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

