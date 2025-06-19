The Dead Weather members reunite backstage at Queens of the Stone Age concert

It's been 10 years since The Dead Weather put out an album, and it's been even longer since the Jack White-featuring band has toured. But they have all been in the same room together quite recently.

White has posted a photo on Instagram of him reuniting with his Dead Weather bandmates — The Kills' Alison Mosshart, The Raconteurs' Jack Lawrence and Queens of the Stone Age's Dean Fertita — backstage during QotSA's concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday.

"Impromptu Dead Weather reunion backstage at the @queensofthestoneage and @thekills show in Cincinnati last night?" White writes in the caption. "Not a bad way to spend an evening."

White also notes that the photo was taken by Queens frontman Josh Homme.

The Dead Weather's most recent album is 2015's Dodge and Burn, which the band elected not to tour behind. They played their last full show in 2010.

In the comments of White's post, a fan writes, "What if there were more reunions...less impromptu...planned and announced ahead of time and taking place in different cities." That seemed to tickle White, who replied, "hahahah."

