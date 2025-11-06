Dayseeker guitarist Gino Sgambelluri leaves band

Dayseeker - Latin America Tour 2025 Gino Sgambelluri of Dayseeker performs during a concert at Cafe Iguana on March 6, 2025 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images) (Medios y Media/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Dayseeker may soon be seeking a new member.

The band has announced that they've "mutually decided to part ways" with guitarist Gino Sgambelluri.

"This wasn't an easy decision but there's truly nothing but love and respect between us," Dayseeker writes in an Instagram post Thursday. "Gino has been such an important part of Dayseeker's journey and we can't thank him enough for his passion, his kindness and the endless hours he spent dedicating his life to the project."

The post continues, "Please continue to show him nothing but love and support as we all move forward into the next chapters of our lives and careers."

The news comes just two weeks after Dayseeker released their new album, Creature in the Black Night. The record includes the single "Pale Moonlight," which has been Dayseeker's highest-charting hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay tally.

