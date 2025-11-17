Dayseeker announces 2026 tour supporting new 'Creature in the Black Night' ﻿album

Dayseeker has announced a U.S. tour for 2026 in support of the band's new album, Creature in the Black Night.

The headlining trek launches May 1 in Huntington, New York, and wraps up May 20 in San Diego.

"This is our first headlining tour for our new album Creature in the Black Night and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring some of these songs to life in our live show with a stacked lineup," Dayseeker says.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Dayseeker.band.

Creature in the Black Night was released in October. It includes the single "Pale Moonlight," which currently sits in the top five on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Earlier in November, Dayseeker announced that they'd parted ways with guitarist Gino Sgambelluri.

