A Day to Remember announces ﻿'Homesick'﻿ vinyl reissue

Craft Recordings

By Josh Johnson

A Day to Remember has announced a vinyl reissue of the band's 2009 album, Homesick, in honor of its 15th anniversary.

The expanded set includes 11 bonus tracks: nine live recordings from a 2009 Switzerland concert and acoustic versions of the songs "Homesick" and "Another Song About the Weekend." It'll be released on July 19 and will be available in a number of different color variants.

As previously reported, A Day to Remember is set to perform Homesick in its entirety at Las Vegas' When We Were Young festival in October.

A Day to Remember's most recent album is 2021's You're Welcome.

