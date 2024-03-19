A Day to Remember announces The Least Anticipated Album tour

Bring Me The Horizon Concert In Madrid Mariano Regidor/Redferns (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

A Day to Remember has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing, dubbed The Least Anticipated Album tour, kicks off June 6 in Waite Park, Minnesota, and concludes July 28 in Nashville. The bill also features The Story So Far, Four Year Strong and Militarie Gun, among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Tuesday, March 19, at noon ET.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ADtR.com.

The most recent A Day to Remember album is 2021's You're Welcome. They also put out a single, "Miracle," in 2022.

A Day to Remember's 2024 plans also include playing a number of festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Hangout and When We Were Young.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.