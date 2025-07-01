A Day to Remember premieres video for 'All My Friends' single

Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Music Group
By Josh Johnson

A Day to Remember has premiered the video for "All My Friends," a single off the band's new album, Big Ole Album Vol. 1.

The clip reflects the party vibe of the song as Jeremy McKinnon and company hit the bar and have a fun night out. It ends with a cameo from professional wrestler Seth Rollins, who takes a flamethrower to the bar as the song gets to the "Burn it down tonight" part.

You can watch the "All My Friends" video streaming on YouTube.

Big Ole Album Vol. 1 first dropped in February as a surprise physical-only release. It then came to digital platforms in March.

A Day to Remember will launch a U.S. tour alongside Yellowcard in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!