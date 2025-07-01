A Day to Remember premieres video for 'All My Friends' single

A Day to Remember has premiered the video for "All My Friends," a single off the band's new album, Big Ole Album Vol. 1.
The clip reflects the party vibe of the song as Jeremy McKinnon and company hit the bar and have a fun night out. It ends with a cameo from professional wrestler Seth Rollins, who takes a flamethrower to the bar as the song gets to the "Burn it down tonight" part.
You can watch the "All My Friends" video streaming on YouTube.
Big Ole Album Vol. 1 first dropped in February as a surprise physical-only release. It then came to digital platforms in March.
A Day to Remember will launch a U.S. tour alongside Yellowcard in September.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.