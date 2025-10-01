A Day to Remember announces 15th anniversary reissue of '﻿What Separates Me from You'

'What Separates Me from You' album artwork. (Craft Recordings)

A Day to Remember has announced a reissue of their 2010 album What Separates Me from You in honor of its 15th anniversary.

The package will be available on vinyl and CD on Nov. 14. The track list includes a bonus acoustic version of the song "All I Want."

You can preorder your copy now. Select retailers will be offering exclusive vinyl variants.

The original What Separates Me from You was A Day to Remember's highest-charting record at the time, peaking at #11 on the Billboard 200. "All I Want," the album's lead single, became the first ADtR song to chart on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking.

A Day to Remember put out their latest album, Big Ole Album Vol. 1, in February. They'll resume their Maximum Fun tour with Yellowcard Oct. 22 in Ontario, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.