David Ellefson reviews Megadeth's farewell album: 'This is a Dave solo record'

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has shared his thoughts on the band's self-titled farewell album.

"I hear it and I go, 'OK, this is a Dave solo record,'" Ellefson says on the latest episode of his podcast, referring to frontman Dave Mustaine.

"This is Dave and his new band, Dave and his new guys," Ellefson continues. "It says 'Megadeth' so obviously it gets all the attention, but realistically I hear it and to me, it just doesn't sound like Megadeth."

The album features Mustaine alongside guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, drummer Dirk Verbeuren and bassist James LoMenzo, marking the first Megadeth record to feature that particular lineup. Mäntysaari joined in 2023, Verbeuren joined in 2016 and LoMenzo rejoined in 2021 after previously playing in Megadeth from 2006 to 2010.

Ellefson, who was the longest tenured member of Megadeth other than Mustaine, was let go from the band in 2021.

Regardless of Ellefson's thoughts on the album, it debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, marking a career-first for Megadeth.

Along with releasing their final album, Megadeth plans to embark on a multiyear farewell tour. Dates so far include a North American run with Iron Maiden launching in August.

