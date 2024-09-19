Dave Navarro "saddened" that "you will likely never hear" new Jane's song "True Love" live

Jane's Addiction premiered a new song called "True Love" on Wednesday, which was surprising given that the band had days before announced they were going on hiatus after frontman Perry Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro during a Sept. 13 show in Boston.

If you were hoping that the release of the song meant the band members had somehow already patched up their differences, well, maybe don't hold your breath. Navarro writes in an Instagram post, "I am proud of the work we did on this song but I am equally saddened by the fact that you will likely never hear it live."

Navarro also apologizes to the other bands on the tour's bill, Love and Rockets and Crawlers, as well as to the Jane's crew.

"I am gutted that things ended this way and that so many jobs were lost as a result," Navarro writes. "May all of our hearts mend together."

Following the onstage fight, Jane's canceled their remaining tour dates and announced they were taking "some time away as a group." Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins issued a statement citing Farrell's "continuing pattern of behavior" and "mental health difficulties," and Farrell later apologized for his "inexcusable behavior."

"True Love" followed the July single "Imminent Redemption," which marked the first original material from the classic Jane's lineup of Farrell, Navarro, Avery and Perkins in 34 years.

