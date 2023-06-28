Dave Mustaine remembers late Megadeth drummer Lee Rauch

Dave Mustaine has shared an Instagram post remembering late Megadeth drummer Lee Rauch.

"One of Megadeth's very first drummers, Lee Rauch, has passed away," Mustaine writes. "He played on the recording of our Last Rites demo tape in early 1984, and I can remember the good times during our rehearsals at Curly Joe's studio in LA."

He adds, "Farewell, my friend, till we meet again someday."

During his one-year tenure in Megadeth, Rauch was also part of the rare live lineup that included Slayer guitarist Kerry King alongside Mustaine and bassist David Ellefson.

Rauch's brother, Chris Rauch, announced on Friday, June 23, that Lee had died, writing, "He was an awesome drummer, who helped launch one of the biggest metal names in history."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.