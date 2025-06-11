Dave Mustaine shares update on next Megadeth album: 'It won't be long, now!'

Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2024 Mariano Regidor/Redferns (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has shared an update on the progress of the thrash band's next album.

Mustaine shared a photo in a social media post of him standing in front of a microphone recording his vocals for the upcoming record.

"Vocals started," Mustaine wrote in the caption alongside #megadeth and #album17. "It won't be long, now!"

The next Megadeth album will indeed by their 17th and follows 2022's The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead!

In addition to spending time in the studio, Megadeth is gearing up to perform at Bonnaroo on Friday. They'll then launch a tour of Europe later in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

