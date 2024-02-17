Dave Grohl playing on upcoming new St. Vincent album

While he missed out on his chance to play on boygenius' the record, Dave Grohl is set to guest on the album of another big indie star.

Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, has revealed that the Foo Fighters frontman contributes to her next studio effort. Speaking with MOJO, Clark also confirms that the upcoming album will feature Foos drummer Josh Freese, who joined the band in 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins, and Welsh musician Cate Le Bon.

"A pretty tight little Wrecking Crew," Clark remarks.

Clark previously collaborated with Grohl on a cover of the Nine Inch Nails song "Piggy" back in 2020.

As for the sound of her new record, Clark describes it as "urgent and psychotic, in equal parts the most caustic sound and also, I think, the most sonically blooming."

"I needed to go deeper in finding my own sonic vocabulary," Clark says, noting that the album will mark her first fully self-produced effort. "I like to think of [the record] as post-plague pop, it’s a lot about heaven and hell -- the metaphorical kinds. Which is appropriate, because sitting alone in a studio for that many hours I would say is a version of hell."

The most recent St. Vincent album is 2021's Daddy's Home, which won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album. That year, she also put out a cover of Metallica's "Sad but True" for the Blacklist tribute album.

