Dave Grohl makes surprise appearance at Jimmy Buffett tribute concert

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance during the all-star Jimmy Buffett tribute concert, held Thursday, April 11, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Foo Fighters frontman played drums alongside the country group Zac Brown Band and Buffett's backing Coral Reefer Band for a rendition of Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl," which the late "Margaritaville" singer had covered and often performed live.

Grohl also stuck around to introduce Paul McCartney's performance of The Beatles' "Let It Be."

You can watch footage from the show and check out the set list via the Instagram Stories on Buffett's profile.

Buffett died in September 2023 at age 76.

