Dave Grohl is one of Slash's "all-time favorite musicians"

Nirvana and Guns N' Roses had something of a rivalry back in the day, but it appears time has long healed that wound.

Dave Grohl has joined the "Welcome to the Jungle" rockers live onstage several times over the past few years, most recently during their headlining set at Glastonbury for a performance of "Paradise City." Speaking with NME, guitarist Slash calls the Nirvana drummer-turned-Foo Fighters frontman "one of my all-time favorite musicians."

"I knew [Grohl] was gonna be around, and I think it was [bassist] Duff [McKagan] who said to him, 'Hey, you wanna come jam?'" Slash says of the Glastonbury collaboration. "So yeah, it eventually came together and it was fun."

The GN'R appearance was one of a few surprises Grohl pulled off at Glastonbury, along with an unannounced Foo Fighters set, which had been billed as a mystery band called The Churnups.

Elsewhere in the interview, Slash gives a shout-out to another '90s alt titan: Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood.

"I ... think Jonny Greenwood is a great f****** composer," Slash says, referencing the guitarist's film work. "There Will Be Blood was one of the best scores of the last 20 years."

