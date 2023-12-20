Dave Grohl drawings being auctioned for charity

By Josh Johnson

Two Dave Grohl drawings are going up for auction.

The pieces were done by the Foo Fighters frontman during the band's headlining set at New Jersey's Sea.Hear.Now festival in September.

One drawing is titled "How to Make a DIY Beer Bong," while the other is called "How to Sneak Hash into a Concert," both of which we think are pretty self-explanatory. The auction is open now through December 27 at 3 p.m. PT via the platform Propeller.

Proceeds will benefit various local charities. For more info, visit Propeller.la.

