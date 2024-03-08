Dave Grohl covers "Live and Let Die" at Love Rocks NYC benefit concert

The name's Grohl. Dave Grohl.

The Foo Fighters frontman covered the James Bond theme "Live and Let Die" during the 2024 Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, which took place Thursday, March 7. The song was originally recorded by Paul McCartney and his band Wings in 1973, and was later covered by Guns N' Roses.

According to setlist.fm, Grohl's performance also included a rendition of the Foos classic "Everlong."

As previously reported, Love Rocks NYC supports God's Love We Deliver, which "prepare[s] and deliver[s] nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves."

Other performers included The Black Keys, Tom Morello, Hozier, Nile Rodgers and ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder.

