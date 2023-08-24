Daughtry premieres video for new "Artificial" single

Dogtree Records/Big Machine Label Group

By Josh Johnson

Daughtry has premiered the video for the band's new single, "Artificial."

The clip finds scientists doing experiments on frontman Chris Daughtry, only to reveal that they've created a cyborg version of him, who promptly exterminates the original. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

The single "Artificial" premiered earlier in August. It follows Daughtry's 2021 album, Dearly Beloved, which spawned the singles "Heavy Is the Crown," "World on Fire" and "Changes Are Coming."

This year, Daughtry also released a cover of Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" alongside Halestorm's Lzzy Hale.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

