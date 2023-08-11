Daughtry premieres new single, "Artificial"

Daughtry has premiered a new single called "Artificial."

The track follows the "It's Not Over" rockers' 2021 album, Dearly Beloved, which spawned the singles "Heavy Is the Crown," "World on Fire" and "Changes Are Coming."

You can listen to "Artificial" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Daughtry's 2023 has also included releasing a cover of Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" alongside Halestorm's Lzzy Hale.

