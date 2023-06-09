Daughtry & Lzzy Hale share live video of collaborative "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" cover

Dogtree Records

By Josh Johnson

Daughtry and Halestorm's Lzzy Hale have shared a live video for their collaborative cover of Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)."

The joint performance was filmed during Daughtry's concert at London's Royal Albert Hall earlier this year. You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

Daughtry and Hale first premiered the "Separate Ways" cover in January on the 40th anniversary of the original song's 1983 single release. The track reached the top five on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

You can catch Daughtry on tour this summer, including acoustic dates with Ayron Jones, while Halestorm will be hitting the road with Volbeat.

