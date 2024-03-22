Daughtry drops new single, "Pieces"

Daughtry has dropped a new single called "Pieces."

The track was written following the deaths of frontman Chris Daughtry's daughter and mother, who passed away within a week of each other in 2021.

"At some point in our lives, we will all experience trauma of some kind -- something that chips away at the essence of who we are," Chris says. "Sometimes it's an event so devastating that it shatters our reality and rips a hole through our soul. This is about finding the strength to pick up those broken pieces, face the darkness head on, and fight your way toward the light."

You can listen to "Pieces" via digital outlets.

"Pieces" follows Daughtry's 2023 single "Artificial," which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Both tracks are set to appear on an upcoming EP due out later in 2024.

Daughtry will be touring throughout the year on dates with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and the reunited Creed.

