Daughtry confronts caves, wolves & more in "Pieces" video

Dogtree Records/Big Machine Label Group

By Josh Johnson

Daughtry has premiered the video for "Pieces," the band's latest single.

The clip finds frontman Chris Daughtry lost in a cave while stalked by a growling wolf. He's also confronted by an assassin who he must fight in hand-to-hand combat.

You can watch the "Pieces" video streaming now on YouTube.

The song "Pieces" dropped in March. It follows Daughtry's 2023 single "Artificial," which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Both tracks are set to appear on an upcoming EP due out later in 2024.

Daughtry will be touring throughout the year on dates with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and the reunited Creed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!