Daughtry confronts caves, wolves & more in "Pieces" video

Daughtry has premiered the video for "Pieces," the band's latest single.

The clip finds frontman Chris Daughtry lost in a cave while stalked by a growling wolf. He's also confronted by an assassin who he must fight in hand-to-hand combat.

You can watch the "Pieces" video streaming now on YouTube.

The song "Pieces" dropped in March. It follows Daughtry's 2023 single "Artificial," which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Both tracks are set to appear on an upcoming EP due out later in 2024.

Daughtry will be touring throughout the year on dates with Breaking Benjamin, Staind and the reunited Creed.

