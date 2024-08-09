Daughtry announces new EP, ﻿'SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART ONE)'

Dogtree Records/Big Machine Label Group

By Josh Johnson

Daughtry has announced a new EP called SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART ONE).

The six-track collection is due out Sept. 27. It includes the previously released tracks "ARTIFICIAL," "PIECES" and "NERVOUS."

A fourth cut, titled "THE RECKONING," is out now via digital outlets.

Daughtry's most recent album is 2021's Dearly Beloved, which includes the singles "Heavy Is the Crown," "World on Fire" and "Changes Are Coming."

You can catch Daughtry on tour through the summer and fall playing dates with the reunited Creed, Staind and Breaking Benjamin. They'll launch their own U.S. tour in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!