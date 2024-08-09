Daughtry announces new EP, ﻿'SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART ONE)'

Daughtry has announced a new EP called SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART ONE).

The six-track collection is due out Sept. 27. It includes the previously released tracks "ARTIFICIAL," "PIECES" and "NERVOUS."

A fourth cut, titled "THE RECKONING," is out now via digital outlets.

Daughtry's most recent album is 2021's Dearly Beloved, which includes the singles "Heavy Is the Crown," "World on Fire" and "Changes Are Coming."

You can catch Daughtry on tour through the summer and fall playing dates with the reunited Creed, Staind and Breaking Benjamin. They'll launch their own U.S. tour in November.

