Daughtry announces new 'SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART TWO)' EP

Daughtry has announced a new EP called SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART TWO).

The aptly titled follow-up to 2024's SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART ONE) arrives Sept. 12. It includes the previously released single "THE DAY I DIE."

A second cut, titled "THE BOTTOM," is out now.

"SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM is about facing the things we've ignored and confronting the wake-up calls that force us to go deeper and get honest," says frontman Chris Daughtry. "These songs unlocked something in me as a writer and a human being. PART TWO is the result of that journey."

The first SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM spawned the singles "ARTIFICIAL" and "PIECES," both of which hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Daughtry is currently on tour with Creed and will hit the road with Seether in the fall.

Here's the SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART TWO) track list:

"THE SEEDS"

"DIVIDED"

"THE DAY I DIE"

"THE BOTTOM"

"TERRIFIED"

"RAZOR"

"ANTIDOTE"

