Daron Malakian drops new Scars on Broadway track, 'Destroy the Power'

System of a Down's Daron Malakian has released a new song with his Scars on Broadway project.

The latest track is called "Destroy the Power." It'll appear on the upcoming Scars on Broadway album, Addicted to the Violence.

Addicted to the Violence, the third Scars on Broadway record and the first in seven years, is due out July 18. It also includes the previously released song "Killing Spree."

In addition to prepping a new Scars on Broadway album, Malakian will be playing a run of North American stadium shows with System of a Down starting in August at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They'll also be playing Chicago's Soldier Field and Toronto's Rogers Stadium.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

