The Darkness requests 'Permission to Land ... Again' with 20th anniversary reissue of debut album

The Darkness has announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2003 debut album, Permission to Land.

The expanded set, dubbed Permission to Land ... Again, will be released October 6 on a variety of different platforms, including a four-CD and DVD collection that will boast previously unreleased demos, rarities and full recordings of three live shows.

The original Permission to Land was first released July 7, 2003, 20 years ago on Friday. It spawned the hit single "I Believe in a Thing Called Love."

As previously reported, The Darkness will launch a U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Permission to Land in October.

