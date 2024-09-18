The Darkness details new album, ﻿'Dreams on Toast'

Someone alert Taylor Swift: The Darkness is putting out a new record.

The eighth studio effort from the "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" rockers is called Dreams on Toast and is due out in March 2025. The first single, "The Longest Kiss," is out now via digital outlets.

"We knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch. And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries… ladies and gentlemen, I give you Dreams on Toast!"

Dreams on Toast is the follow-up to 2021's Motorheart.

As for Swift, she was filmed singing along to "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" during the U.S. Open tennis tournament with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. In a TikTok reacting to the video, Hawkins shared a letter that Swift had sent him when he attended an Eras Tour show, in which she wrote, "I'm a massive fan of yours and think 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love' is one of the greatest songs of all time."

