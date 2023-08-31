Danzig's Houston show canceled by heat wave

By Josh Johnson

Danzig's upcoming show in Houston has been canceled as the Texas city continues to deal with a heat wave.

"Due to the ongoing heatwave, and out of concern for our crew and fans, we are forced to cancel our outdoor show in Houston this Sunday Sept. 3," Danzig writes in a Facebook post. "We hope to make it back as soon as possible. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase."

The Houston show was part of Danzig's planned tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of the "Mother" outfit's self-titled debut album. The tour's already had its fair share of problems — the first two dates were postponed due to a shortage of tour buses.

Danzig's tour is expected to resume Friday, September 1, in Irving, Texas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

