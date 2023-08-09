Danzig delays start of tour due to tour bus shortage

Mother, tell your children not to take Danzig's tour bus.

The Misfits frontman has announced the first two dates of his upcoming U.S. tour, set to take place August 25 in Las Vegas and August 26 in Norco, California, have been postponed due to "the current tour bus shortage."

"We are forced to move the Las Vegas & SoCal shows to the end of the tour ... in order to secure a tour bus," Danzig says.

The Las Vegas date will now take place on September 22 at the same venue, while the Norco show has moved to nearby Ontario, California, and will be held September 23.

Danzig's tour, which will celebrate the 35th anniversary of his 1988 self-titled solo debut, is now set to kick off August 27 in Mesa, Arizona.

