Danzig announces 'Deth Red Sabaoth' reissue

Danzig's 2010 album Deth Red Sabaoth is being reissued.

The set will be released on Aug. 21 in a variety of different formats, including CD, cassette, digital and vinyl. Multiple vinyl color variants will be available, including "blood splatter horror swirl."

The original Deth Red Sabaoth marked the ninth Danzig album and the first since 2004's Circle of Snakes. A press release describes it as "one of Danzig's darkest, heaviest albums."

The most recent Danzig album is 2020's Danzig Sings Elvis covers compilation.

You can catch Danzig on a U.S. tour kicking off in September. Frontman Glenn Danzig is also directing an upcoming film adaptation of his Hellmask comic book series, which is due out in 2027.

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