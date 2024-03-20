Dance with the Sickness: David Draiman reacts to Disturbed remix debuting on 'Billboard' electronic chart

Reprise Records

By Josh Johnson

Disturbed's 2015 cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" introduced the band to a new kind of success, becoming their highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100. Nearly a decade later, it's now brought the "Down with the Sickness" metallers into the club world.

A remix of Disturbed's "The Sound of Silence," done by the artist CYRIL, is currently charting on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally, marking the group's first appearance on that particular chart.

In a social media post reacting to the news, frontman David Draiman writes, "Holy s***" along with the mind-blown emoji.

Meanwhile, you'll also find Disturbed on a much more familiar chart: Mainstream Rock Airplay, where they currently sit at #4 with their Ann Wilson collaboration, "Don't Tell Me." Disturbed has a total of 12 #1 hits on Mainstream Rock Airplay.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

