The Cure announces 30th anniversary vinyl reissue of ﻿'Show'﻿ live album

Rhino Records

By Josh Johnson

The Cure has announced a vinyl reissue of their 1993 live album, show, in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The two-LP collection, which features remastered audio, will be released September 8.

Show was originally recorded in 1992 during a concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan, as part of The Cure's tour supporting their then-new album, Wish. It features live renditions of classics including "Just Like Heaven," "Friday I'm in Love" and "Lullaby."

Meanwhile, current-day Cure just wrapped a U.S. tour earlier in July, which, according to Billboard, is the highest-grossing live outing of their career.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

