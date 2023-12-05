The Cult announces 40th anniversary vinyl reissue of 1984 debut album, 'Dreamtime'

The Cult has announced a 40th anniversary vinyl reissue of their 1984 debut album, Dreamtime.

The record will arrive on February 23 and will be available in two variants: standard black and oxblood. You can preorder your copy now.

Dreamtime includes the singles "Spiritwalker" and "Go West." Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy recently revisited the record on tour as Death Cult, their pre-The Cult band name.

The Cult's most recent album is 2022's Under the Midnight Sun.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.