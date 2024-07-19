Crobot premieres ﻿'Obsidian'﻿ album title track

Megaforce Records

By Josh Johnson

Crobot has premiered a new song called "Obsidian," the title track off their upcoming album.

"The 'Obsidian' music video is a performance piece that we shot in this dilapidated house that was built in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania in 1900," says frontman Brandon Yeagley. "The ceiling was coming down, paint was falling off the walls, there's drywall everywhere that had fallen from the ceiling, the place was just like a snapshot of a 1960's-something place frozen in time."

You can watch the "Obsidian" video streaming now on YouTube.

Obsidian the album drops Sept. 13. It also includes the single "Come Down."

Crobot will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

