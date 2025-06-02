Creed's Mark Tremonti to sing 'New York, New York' at Belmont Stakes

Mark Tremonti is getting back in the saddle at the Belmont Stakes.

The Creed guitarist will perform "New York, New York" on Saturday before the famed horse race begins in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Frank Sinatra's rendition of "New York, New York" has long been the theme song for the Belmont Stakes. You may recall that Tremonti released a Sinatra covers album in 2022.

Coverage of the 2025 Belmont Stakes begins June 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET. on Fox.

Tremonti has also announced four solo concerts taking place in December. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TremontiSingsSinatra.com.

You can also catch Tremonti playing with Creed on their summer tour, kicking off in July.

