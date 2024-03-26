Creed's ﻿'Greatest Hits'﻿ compilation being reissued on vinyl

Craft Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Creed's 2004 Greatest Hits compilation is being reissued on vinyl.

The two-LP set is due out May 24 and marks the first time it's been available widely on wax, having only gotten a limited vinyl release when it first debuted.

You can preorder your copy now in your choice of color variant.

Greatest Hits was first released months after Creed's 2004 breakup. The track list includes songs such as "Higher," "With Arms Wide Open," "My Own Prison" and "My Sacrifice."

Creed reunited in 2009 before going on hiatus again in 2013. They announced another reunion in 2023 and will return to the live stage on April's Summer of '99 concert cruise, followed by a full tour launching in July.

