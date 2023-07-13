Creed teases something "coming soon": "Let's go back to the summer of '99"

Is a Creed comeback in the works?

The long-dormant band has shared a Facebook post announcing that something is "coming soon," along with the date July 19. The clip, which is set to the Human Clay track "Are You Ready?", also teases, "Let's go back to the summer of '99."

Notably, Human Clay was released in 1999 and celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024. The RIAA Diamond-certified record spawned the hits "Higher," "With Arms Wide Open" and "What If."

Creed first broke up in 2004, after which frontman Scott Stapp launched a solo career, while guitarist Mark Tremonti, drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall teamed up with Myles Kennedy to form Alter Bridge. They got back together in 2009, but went on hiatus in 2013.

