Creed partners with racing team for Daytona 500 car placement

After helping inspire the Texas Rangers' 2023 World Series run, Creed is now turning to a different sport.

The reunited "Higher" rockers have teamed up with the racing team Legacy Motor Club for a placement on driver Jimmie Johnson's No. 84 car during the upcoming Daytona 500, taking place Sunday, February 18, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The collaboration is part of Legacy Motor Club's partnership with Live Nation. During the 2023 Daytona 500, Legacy Motor Sports driver Erik Jones raced a car designed with the Guns N' Roses logo.

"Unless you have lived under a rock, you know every word to every Creed hit," Johnson says. "In seriousness, our partnership with Live Nation is very important to us -- last year we had Guns' N Roses on Erik's car and this season another heavy hitter with Creed. The GNR diecast was NASCAR's second best-seller last season so I'm proud of our relationship with Live Nation and am happy to welcome Creed 'With Arms Wide Open' to the Club."

You can check out the No. 84 car's design, which was also inspired by the No. 43 car "The King" Richard Petty drove during the 1964 Daytona 500, now via the Legacy Motor Club Facebook page.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Jimmie and his team at Legacy Motor Club," Creed says. "Having the Creed logo on a car modeled after the legend Richard Petty's paint scheme is a new career first for us."

Meanwhile, Creed is gearing up for their reunion tour, which will mark their first live shows together in over a decade. Their first performance back will take place on the Summer of '99 concert cruise, followed by full tours in the summer and fall.

